NZ batting struggles 'no cause for concern': Kasperek

New Zealand’s almighty scare against Bangladesh was not a case of the White Ferns getting ahead of themselves, Leigh Kasperek says.

However, the off-spinner has conceded the batting group has room for improvement ahead of Monday’s blockbuster against Australia, particularly in their approach to spin, after their stunning collapse against Bangladesh.

New Zealand were bowled out for 91 by their lower-ranked opponents – who have not won a T20 World Cup match since 2014 – but mounted a superb comeback with the ball to bowl the Tigresses out for 74 and set up a virtual quarter-final against Australia at the same venue.

Two days prior to Saturday’s match, Kiwi batter Katey Martin was already referring to the trans-Tasman showdown as a ‘quarter-final’ – despite still having to play Bangladesh – however Kasperek said that was more her teammate’s fondness for banter than any sign New Zealand had underestimated the Tigresses.

"I don’t think we were caught by surprise," the off-spinner said.

"We knew how good they are with the ball, especially their spinners, and they tied us down really well on that wicket.

"I don’t think our batting performance was as good as we’d like it to be but credit to them, they bowled really well."

The White Ferns’ star batters failed to fire on a low and slow wicket at Junction Oval, struggling against leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed (3-7) and off-spinner Salma Khatun (2-17), while the medium-pace of Mst Ritu Moni (4-18) was also extremely effective.

The experienced Rachel Priest top-scored with 25, but the dismissal of former captain Suzie Bates for 15 prompted a collapse as New Zealand lost a staggering 8-25.

It came after New Zealand fell four runs short of India’s 8-133 at Junction Oval two days’ prior, losing four of six wickets to spin (alongside one to the pace of Shikha Pandey and a run out).

"I don’t think it’s a cause for concern,"off-spinner Kasperek said following Saturday’s game.

"They’re probably a little disappointed with how they’ve gone, but when we’ve been training, they’ve been hitting it really well.

"It was pretty slow and low and it took turn, (but) I don’t think that was a surprise, we saw that when we played the other day.

"I just don’t think we adapted quickly enough."

New Zealand haven’t beaten Australia in any format since February 2017 – losing four T20Is in that time – but the sides have not met in the 20-over format since the last T20 World Cup in late 2018.

But with new captain Sophie Devine in career-best form coming into the tournament, and the dual spin threats of Kasperek and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr on that is likely to be another spin-friendly Junction surface, the Scottish-born tweaker is optimistic about their chances of upsetting the hosts and defending champions.

"We’ve got number one and number two (ranked T20 batters) in the world at the moment," Kasperek said, referring to Bates and Devine.

"I think the very fact that against both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka we’ve managed to get over the line proves that. Other people have been stepping up.

"You want your big players to step up in big games so hopefully they do that on Monday.

"When you’re playing a quality side like Australia you have to bring your a-game in all facets of it.

"That’s something we’ll be looking to do on Monday."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia won by 86 runs

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network