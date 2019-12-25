Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Black Caps confirm two changes for Boxing Day

Tom Blundell to come in at the top of the order for New Zealand, while quick Trent Boult will return from injury

AAP & Cricket Network

25 December 2019, 11:29 AM AEST

