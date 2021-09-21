Security boosted after NZ receive 'threatening email'

The New Zealand women's team has been given extra security on their tour of England after a "threating email" was received on the eve of the third ODI.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) received a threat "relating to NZC", but that it was not deemed credible.

"As has been reported, the ECB have received a threatening email relating to NZC," the statement read.

"Although this did not specifically reference the WHITE FERNS it was treated seriously, investigated, and deemed not credible.

"The WHITE FERNS have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted.

"Reports their training has been cancelled are false. They were not scheduled to train today as it was a travelling day.

"NZC will not be commenting further on the matter."

The news comes just days after New Zealand's men’s team called off their tour of Pakistan, citing security concerns.

On Monday, England also cancelled their proposed men's and women's matches in Pakistan next month.

The third ODI between England and New Zealand is set to begin at Grace Road tonight (AEST).

The fourth and fifth games of the series are scheduled for September 23 and 26.