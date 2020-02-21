England Lions Tour of Australia

Maddinson's chance to shine under Australia A spotlight

Chris Rogers looking for prolific Sheffield Shield batsman to translate form in pink-ball clash against England Lions

Louis Cameron

21 February 2020, 12:14 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo