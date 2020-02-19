England Lions Tour of Australia

Maddinson's Shield form puts him back in the Test frame

Veteran bowler Peter Siddle says state teammate Nic Maddinson now has the game and temperament to thrive in Test cricket if the opportunity arises

Sam Ferris

19 February 2020, 12:54 PM AEST

