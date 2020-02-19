Maddinson's Shield form puts him back in the Test frame

Maddinson mauls Blues in blazing SCG century

In-form Victoria batter Nic Maddison is the next cab off the rank for Australia's Test team, according to state teammate and veteran fast bowler Peter Siddle.

Maddinson is averaging a whopping 92.57 in the Marsh Sheffield Shield this summer having pasted NSW, the state that ironically sacked him two years ago for a poor record in four-day cricket, for 95 and a blistering 105no in Victoria's upset win over the ladder-leaders this week.

The left-hander will have another chance to showcase his red-hot form as soon as this Saturday after he was drafted into the Australia A squad as Will Pucovski's replacement while the youngster recovers from another concussion.

But Siddle says Maddinson, who played three Tests in 2016, is ready for a return to the top squad should a spot open up in Australia's Test batting order.

"If the opportunity does arise he's definitely the right man for the job," Siddle told cricket.com.au on Monday after taking five wickets in Victoria's maiden win of the Shield season.

"He's in a far better position and mindset than he was when he debuted a few years ago.

"He knows his game a lot better and he's come a long way in the red-ball format in that time.

"The way he plays, his aggression, how he can settle in now and block it up at one end and take his time and when he really needs to get going, like he did in the second innings (at the SCG), he can do that for the team as well.

"You need guys like that, especially in the middle order, they can be very dangerous.

"If there's a spot that opens up anywhere in the order – at the top or through the middle – he's up there to be the next cab off the rank."

Counting against a Test recall for Maddinson is the Test schedule and performance of Australia's batting unit.

Australia's next Test is not until June when they travel to Bangladesh for two Test against the Tigers, and then it is another large break until the first Test of the next home summer.

This past summer, Australia's top six of David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade and Travis Head played all five Tests, and while the likes of Burns and Wade did not cement their positions they did enough to retain their place moving forward.

Australia's selectors have been hoping for a stable group as they mount their charge towards the World Test Championship final in 2021, meaning they would be unlikely to change a winning formula just yet.

But should Maddinson continue to post the numbers he has since he moved to Victoria two years ago, where he is averaging 86.7 with five centuries, he might be banging on the door so loud the selectors will have no choice but to let him in.

However, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for Maddinson this summer.

The 28-year-old withdrew from the Australia A match against Pakistan at the start of the summer citing mental health concerns, following in the footsteps of state teammate Glenn Maxwell, who stood down from the national team for similar reasons.

The pair both played in the KFC BBL, and while Maxwell looked to be back to his best, Maddinson struggled and finished the season averaging just 10.21 for runners-up Melbourne Stars.

While Maddinson says he can't put a finger on why he's dominating red-ball cricket and struggling in the T20 format, Siddle says the way Maddinson batted at the SCG against the Blues proves he can change gears and has what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

"People are going to laugh and judge and bang on about his Big Bash that he just had but to be able to come out play like he did here, it's harder sometimes to go like he did in the Big Bash and then come out and try and score quickly, he showed what a quality player he's been for us in the red ball stuff over the last couple of years since we dragged him down from NSW," Siddle said.

"It's exciting to see because he's had his ups and downs and he's had a rest out of the game at times.

"When he's on and he's confident his best is unbelievable. Hopefully he's got plenty more left in him for the rest of the year."

Australia A Squad: Moises Henriques (c), Jackson Bird, Harry Conway, Marcus Harris, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja (vc), Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Kurtis Patterson, Mark Steketee, Marcus Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth