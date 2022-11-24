Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

‘Pretty special’: Maddinson leads Vics for first time

Nic Maddinson’s fruitful move from NSW to Victoria continues to pay dividends, as he captains his adopted state for the first time this week

Jack Paynter

24 November 2022, 05:51 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo