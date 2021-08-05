Renegades scoop star pair from crosstown rivals

The Melbourne Renegades have completed a double raid on their crosstown rival Melbourne Stars with Nic Maddinson and Holly Ferling both moving clubs for the coming Big Bash seasons.

Maddinson's move had long been expected, while Ferling's switch is more a surprise, but both leave the Stars after three seasons.

Maddinson's arrival on a three-year deal gives the Renegades 15 domestic players on their books, and that is expected to be their full complement for BBL|11, with clubs able to sign three internationals in a squad of 18.

That essentially confirms Beau Webster is moving on from the Renegades, with spinner Jon Holland also uncontracted from last year's list. Webster is expected to join the Stars, but it's understood that deal has not yet been finalised.

The Stars on Tuesday announced a long-term deal for Joe Burns, who has moved after nine seasons with the Brisbane Heat.

"I have really enjoyed my time playing BBL in Melbourne and I'm excited that I can continue that journey wearing red," Maddinson said in a statement. "I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to contribute on the field and help push the team towards BBL finals.

"I'm also looking forward to supporting some of the younger guys around the squad as they continue to develop."

The 29-year-old showed glimpses of his best but never truly hit his peak in his three summers with the Stars. He made 34 appearances and leaves with an underwhelming average of 14 and a strike rate of 101.55.

Indeed, Maddinson has blown hot and cold in the shortest format for a while now, averaging less than 12 in three of the past five BBL seasons, with no better illustration than the 2019-20 summer where he was the Marsh Sheffield Shield's top run-scorer with 780 at 86.66, a prolific run of form that included hitting 23 sixes in 10 innings.

The same summer, in 14 BBL games with the Stars, Maddinson cleared the rope just twice.

Maddinson marks return to Bash with crucial knock

The dashing left-hander joined the Stars ahead of BBL|08 on a three-year deal, having also moved to Victoria for state cricket from NSW. He suffered a broken arm on his Shield debut for his new state and was slow to get going in the Big Bash on his return as a result.

"We're really pleased to have Nic on board with us for the years ahead," said Renegades head coach David Saker.

"Together with Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Sam Harper, Nic gives us another good combination option and obvious experience in the top half of the batting order.

"He's also got good hands in the field and has captained other teams which will be beneficial for us."

Meanwhile, former Australia quick Ferling, who represented Australia 34 times between 2013 and 2016, played 32 matches throughout her three seasons with the Stars, taking 22 wickets.

The 25-year-old right-armer joined the Stars ahead of WBBL|04 after starting her Big Bash career with Brisbane Heat and continues to don the maroon of Queensland in state cricket.

"Holly is a great addition to our overall bowling line-up and depth," Renegades coach Simon Helmot said.

"She's played more than 60 WBBL matches now and represented Australia in every format of the game. She'll be great for our younger players and a fantastic ambassador for the club."

Ferling is currently the only specialist pace bowler in the Renegades' ranks for WBBL|07, with just seven of the 15 spots on their list filled, while allrounder Makinley Blows also offers a pace option with the ball.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josie Dooley and off-spinner Ella Hayward are both on multi-year deals, while batter Jess Duffin will return after missing last season following the birth of her first child.

Exciting young batter Courtney Webb has re-signed, while the club has a new captain in Sophie Molineux and coach in Helmot after finishing last season in seventh position on the ladder.

The change in leadership suggests last year's skipper, New Zealand allrounder Amy Satterthwaite, may not return this season. If that is the case, Satterthwaite's wife, NZ star fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, would also be unlikely to return to the Renegades.

Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham's contract expired at the end of last season, while WBBL|06 quicks Maitlan Brown and Courtney Neale are also off contract.

Wareham is considered unlikely to head elsewhere, but Brown has moved from the ACT to NSW for state cricket and it remains to be seen whether one of the Sydney clubs has been successful in obtaining her services for the Big Bash.

Neale is another to have moved states during the off-season, leaving Victoria for Western Australia.

Star off-spinner Molly Strano's departure was confirmed last month, with the all-time leading WBBL wicket-taker joining Hobart Hurricanes, following a move from Victoria to Tasmania.

Renegades WBBL|07 squad so far: Sophie Molineux (c), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Holly Ferling, Ella Hayward, Courtney Webb.

Renegades BBL|11 squad so far: Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland.