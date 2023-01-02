KFC BBL|12

Maddinson out for summer as scans confirm ACL injury

Victoria and Renegades batter Nic Maddinson is facing up to 12 months on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL during the 'Gades loss to the Scorchers on Sunday

Jack Paynter

2 January 2023, 05:33 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo