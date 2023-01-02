Maddinson out for summer as scans confirm ACL injury

Renegades skipper Maddinson carted off after fielding mishap

Nic Maddinson will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season and possibly the first half of next summer as well after scans today confirmed he ruptured his ACL during the Renegades five-wicket loss to the Scorchers on Sunday.

The 31-year-old went down clutching his left knee while fielding a ball on the Marvel Stadium outfield during the second over of the Scorchers chase.

The injury occurred as Maddinson innocuously planted his left leg while preparing to throw the ball and he spent several minutes in agony on the turf before being carted off on the back of a stretcher.

Cricket Victoria today confirmed the Renegades skipper would miss the rest of KFC BBL|12 and the 2022-23 domestic season.

His rehabilitation plan will be confirmed over the coming days following consultations with CV and Renegades medical staff but cricket.com.au has been told Maddinson likely faces 12 months on the sidelines, meaning he could be out of action until 2024.

Scorchers go clear on top with tense win over 'Gades

It's a cruel blow for the attacking left-hander who just six months ago was being touted as a contender to return to Australia's Test side on the back of outstanding 2021-22 Marsh Sheffield Shield season.

Maddinson had struggled to recapture that form so far this summer with his only half century of the 2022-23 domestic season coming in the Renegades' opening match of BBL|12 when he blasted 87 from 49 balls against the Heat in Cairns.

"It's very unfortunate news for Nic, he has been one of the leading batters in the country across the Sheffield Shield over recent years," said Graham Manou, Cricket Victoria's General Manager of Cricket.

"Nic has also been an outstanding leader within our young squad and I have no doubt he will continue to play that role through his rehabilitation process.

Maddinson electrifies in Cairns with career-best knock

"We're right behind Nic, we'll provide our full support in any way we can."

Maddinson's injury leaves Victoria without two of their top batting options as they attempt to resurrect their Sheffield Shield season with former one-Test opener Will Pucovski absent as he takes time away from the game for personal reasons.

It could open up further opportunities for Victorian young gun Campbell Kellaway who impressed with 81 in just his second first-class match before peeling off 105 not out against the touring South Africans a week later.

QUICK SINGLE Kellaway channels Smith, Labuschagne with batting mentality

The Renegades will also need to find a new opening batter to partner Kiwi great Martin Guptill for the rest of BBL|12, starting with the Melbourne derby against crosstown rivals the Stars at the MCG tomorrow night.

The New Zealander wasn't giving anything away when he spoke to the media earlier today, revealing that had a team meeting this afternoon to discuss it.

Aaron Finch – Australia's T20 opener and likely stand-in captain for the Renegades – looms as one of the contenders to fill the gap at the top of the order, as does Shaun Marsh who was rested from the loss to the Scorchers.

Sam Harper opened in the Renegades' first four games of BBL|12 before being dropped, and Mackenzie Harvey, who made his first appearance of the season in their last match against the Scorchers, are also options.

"It's always a tough one when you lose your captain to any sort of injury and I know he's gutted," Guptill said.