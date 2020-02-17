England Lions Tour of Australia

Pucovski remains sidelined as Maddinson surges into 'A' side

In-form Maddinson wins spot after earning player-of-the-match honours in Sheffield Shield, replacing fellow Victoria batter still on mend from concussion

Sam Ferris

17 February 2020, 04:14 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo