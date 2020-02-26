Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Candid Maddinson cuts out the noise to keep Test dream alive

Older, wiser and in the form of his life, Nic Maddinson appears better placed than ever for a Test opportunity

Dave Middleton in Melbourne

26 February 2020, 07:57 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo