KFC BBL|12

Scorchers accountant Hobson won't quit his day job ... yet

Accountant Nick Hobson has shot to fame through his heroics in the BBL grand final but is unsure whether it will lead to a full-time cricket contract

AAP

6 February 2023, 07:14 AM AEST

