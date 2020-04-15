Hiatus won't halt Aussie momentum: Carey

Allrounder Nicola Carey is confident cricket's current hiatus will not halt Australia's record-breaking momentum in one-day internationals ahead of next year's World Cup.

While Australia's contracted players are currently enjoying their annual break, they had expected to soon turn their attention to the 50-over tournament scheduled to be played in New Zealand early next year.

It is a trophy they are desperate to win back after a disappointing campaign in 2017. Ranked No.1 in the world – by a considerable margin – they are already the hot favourites to do so.

Australia are also on a streak of 18 consecutive one-day victories – a record in the women's game – and were on track to potentially equal the overall record of 21, set by Ricky Ponting's team in 2003, in South Africa last month before that tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their World Cup preparation was due to include a winter of training camps and home series against New Zealand (in September and October) and India (in January) – but the ongoing uncertainty means it is yet to be seen what, if any, cricket will be played between now and the start of the World Cup on January 30, or even if that event goes ahead as planned.

"We'd like to be playing as many games as we can leading into a World Cup and this one is no different, but I guess there is a little bit of the unknown about what's going to happen even when we go back into preseason," Carey told reporters via video conference from her home in Hobart on Wednesday.

"I'm not sure how it'll affect domestic cricket or international cricket at this stage, we definitely would like to play as many games as possible, but I understand there's bigger things at play here.

"(The World Cup) is quite a way away, so hopefully we get a season in domestically and internationally as well.

"I'd imagine if we can't get international teams out here for the back end of our season then the World Cup may also be difficult to hold."

Carey is one of nine players confirmed to feature in the inaugural season of the women's Hundred in England this northern summer but said she had yet to hear an update on whether the competition would go ahead.

"A different format, it got a lot of the girls interested and a lot of us were hoping to go away for it," she said.

"It would have been nice to play in different conditions, I'm not sure what's happening with that but hopefully it gets going one day."

Carey, who moved to Tasmania last year, revealed she had recently purchased her first home in Hobart, where she is living with teammates Maisy Gibson and Belinda Vakarewa.

She remains unsure of what preseason training will look like once the player leave period ends in May but suggested one-on-one sessions with coaches could be a likely scenario if current social distancing restrictions remain in place.

"I wouldn't mind if it was one-on-ones for a bit there – I would prefer to do fitness stuff with other people, but I've got my housemates I can do that with," she said.

Australia's 2021 World Cup schedule

February 7: Australia v England at Eden Park, Auckland

February 10: Australia v TBC at Bay Oval, Tauranga

February 13: Australia v New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington

February 16: Australia v TBC at Basin Reserve, Wellington

February 21: Australia v TBC at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

February 24: Australia v TBC at Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 3: Semi-final 1 v 4 at Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 4: Semi-final 2 v 3 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 7: Final at Hagley Oval, Christchurch