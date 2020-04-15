Hiatus won't halt Aussie momentum: Carey

This off-season may not be going to plan, but allrounder Nicola Carey doesn't believe it will impact Australia's bid to complete some unfinished business in 2021

Laura Jolly

15 April 2020, 04:55 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo