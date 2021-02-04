WNCL 2021

Carey's milestone knock adds to Aussie abundance of riches

Fresh from a maiden domestic ton for Tasmania, allrounder Nicola Carey is eying bigger contributions for the national team with an eye towards next year's World Cup

Laura Jolly

4 February 2021, 04:49 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo