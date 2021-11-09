Scoop Podcast: Nicole Bolton's life in magenta

We've officially reached the business end of WBBL|07! On this week's episode of the Scoop Podcast, hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin are joined by expert commentator Kristen Beams who explains why Harmanpreet Kaur is her frontrunner for Player of the Tournament, who her favourite off-spinner this season has been as well as why there are still questions swirling around the Perth Scorchers.

Also on the show is Sydney Sixers allrounder Nicole Bolton, who chatted extensively about her storied career with Western Australia, the pressures she felt while playing for Australia as well as what she loves about playing with two of her closest mates, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.