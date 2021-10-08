Weber WBBL|07

WA's greatest: Bolton calls time on state career

Nicole Bolton bids an emotional farewell to Western Australian cricket after a decorated career spanning 15 years

Laura Jolly

8 October 2021, 04:37 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

