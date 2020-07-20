Blues bolster coach stocks as Hathurusingha rejoins

Former Sri Lanka and Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha has returned to the NSW Blues for a second stint as the state's batting coach.

Hathurusingha, whose first stint with NSW came in 2011-2014, replaces Englishman Michael Yardy who returned home for personal reasons last summer after a seven-month stint with the Blues and Sydney Thunder and has since taken a role with Kent.

The appointment of a highly rated coach with international experience is a coup for the NSW Blues, with Hathurusingha joining the coaching staff that includes former Test opener Phil Jaques as head coach, New Zealander Andre Adams as pace bowling coach and Anthony Clark as spin coach.

QUICK SINGLE Success and stars: Deep Blues set goals after securing Shield

"It is one of the best working environments I have experienced being part of NSW," Hathurusingha said in a statement.

"The best part is there is always a lot of talent coming through NSW cricket.

"I learnt a lot about the culture last time working with established players like Michael Clarke, Brad Haddin and Shane Watson and we had young players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Peter Nevill, Moises Henriques and Kurtis Patterson coming through who have gone on to higher honours.

"Coaching at international level has given me a lot of confidence in my methods and I'm looking forward to bringing that experience to the Blues."

Hathurusingha coached Bangladesh to the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup during a stint between 2014 and 2017, when he joined Sri Lanka.

That position ended acrimoniously, with the dispute ending in the Court of Arbitration for Sport involved in

Jaques, who worked under Hathurusingha in the final year of his playing career, welcomed the appointment.

"It's fantastic for our group that we have someone of Chandi's experience and he's worked with NSW before so he understands our culture," Jaques said.

"He's been an international coach who has worked with some of the best players in the world.

"He's a great addition to our coaching staff."

QUICK SINGLE Zampa enters Lyon's den in hunt for Baggy Green

Hathurusingha's appointment is the third major position filled by NSW in recent months.

Former NSW opener Greg Mail was appointed to the newly created Head of Cricket role in May to oversee all aspects of the male and female cricket programs.

Before that, former Australia player Leah Poulton was appointed Head of Female Cricket at NSW, lured back to the state just weeks after being appointed head coach of the Melbourne Stars' WBBL side.

Additionally, Sydney Sixers WBBL coach Ben Sawyer, who also assists with Australian women's team, joined the NSW Breakers coaching staff.

QUICK SINGLE Blues name squad stacked with 13 internationals

South Australia are set to begin interviews for their vacant head coach position this week following the publication of the Hussey Report into the state's high performance set up that found "a culture of mediocrity".

And Victoria's men's head coach role remains vacant, with a number of high-profile candidates said to be interested.

Lachlan Stevens had acted in the role last summer after Andrew McDonald joined the Australia set-up last October, but he was appointed as head of the state's women's team in May.

The Blues won the Marsh Sheffield Shield title last summer in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic and were presented with the trophy earlier this month. It was the state's 47th Shield triumph, and their first since the 2013-14 summer.