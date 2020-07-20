Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Blues bolster coach stocks as Hathurusingha rejoins

Chandika Hathurusingha returns to the NSW Blues coaching staff after stints at the helm of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

20 July 2020, 08:51 AM AEST

