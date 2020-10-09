Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Sheffield Shield preview: Test stars to lead NSW title defence

Some of their biggest names may be absent for the opening rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield but the NSW Blues continue to be stacked with talent across the board

Sam Ferris

9 October 2020, 12:31 PM AEST

@samuelfez

