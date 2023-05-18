Shipperd takes first steps in rebuilding NSW

Greg Shipperd has taken his first steps towards rebuilding NSW with the additions of two assistants to his coaching stable for next season.

The new Blues head coach will be supported by former Australian bowling coach Ali de Winter and former NSW skipper Shawn Bradstreet as he attempts to lift the renowned domestic cricket powerhouse off the bottom of the Marsh Sheffield Shield table in 2023-24.

Shipperd – who was announced as the NSW men's coach last week after filling the caretaker role for the second half of last season following the departure of Phil Jaques – is also set to appoint a new captain next season with Kurtis Patterson stepping down to focus on his batting.

The 66-year-old master tactician has worked with both de Winter and Bradstreet across his decorated coaching career, who he said both "bring experience and skills in all facets of the game".

De Winter's most recent role was interim head coach of Tasmania during the 2021-22 season where Shipperd was brought in a consultant.

Following the right-arm paceman's seven-year playing career with Tasmania, de Winter threw himself into coaching, leading the Hobart Hurricanes in the inaugural KFC BBL season before completing a three-year stint as the Australian men's team bowling coach from 2012-15.

He's also held assistant and interim head coaching roles with Tasmania and played a key role in helping remodel the bowling action of Ben Hilfenhaus to rejuvenate his Australian career in 2011 after a knee injury.

"I provided assistance to Ali when he was the head coach at Tasmania a few summers ago and what struck me was his knowledge across all areas of cricket," Shipperd said.

"He has a great deal of experience at the elite level, having been an assistant with the Australian team.

De Winter during his time with Tasmania in 2021 // Getty

"He has also worked in pathways, so has a great understanding of the identification and development of young talent, which will be a great connection with our pathway team at Cricket NSW, led by Anthony Clark."

Bradstreet, meanwhile, has been recruited into a full-time role having been part of the Blues coaching set up for the past two seasons.

He was instrumental in helping fast bowler Chris Tremain recapture his best form to win the Steve Waugh Medal in 2021-22 after not being selected during the previous season following his return to NSW from Victoria.

Bradstreet presents Ollie Davies his Blues cap on List A debut in 2021 // Getty

An allrounder who captained NSW during the 1999-2000 summer has also served as assistant coach under Trevor Bayliss at the Sydney Thunder for eight seasons.

"Shawn has been around the Blues for decades and worked very well at the Thunder. Another plus is he has been around the Premier Cricket club system and understands that pathway well too," Shipperd said.

Several players were rewarded for strong Premier Cricket performances over the past few seasons when NSW announced their squad for the upcoming season last week, with Northern District quick Ross Pawson and St George opening batter Blake MacDonald earning their first state contracts.

Pawson took 60 wickets at 15.97 in 2022-23, while MacDonald hit 516 second XI runs at 64.50 for NSW, along with a 177 not out against the touring West Indians in November, which earned him a first-class debut in the last Shield match of the season where he hit a half-century in the second innings.

"There's a nice combination of experience and youth coming through," Shipperd said.

"(Liam) Hatcher was a revelation at the back end of last season, (Ben) Dwarshuis was making improvements, (Ryan) Hadley gave great signals in the last game (and) bringing in such an accomplished player in Jackson Bird – an elite performer at Shield level can only add to our ability to take 20 wickets.

"And the missing piece of the puzzle in one sense last year was Tanveer Sangha and him coming back into availability will have a huge impact in combination with Chris Green who had a debut season like no other.

Shipperd (right) was appointed NSW interim coach following the departure of Phil Jaques last December // Getty

"So we're confident we'll regress those positions on the ladder (from last season)."

NSW said a third men's assistant coach would be appointed in coming weeks, rounding out a new-look coaching team under the leadership of Shipperd and Cricket NSW Chief of Cricket Performance Greg Mail.

Along with Bradstreet, former New Zealand seamer Andre Adams was part of the Blues coaching staff last season with former Australian international Cameron White also took up an interim role for the second half of the summer and was also an assistant at the Sydney Sixers under Shipperd.