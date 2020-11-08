NSW dismantled for third-lowest Shield total

All out for 64: Watch NSW collapse in the Shield

New South Wales have been skewered for their third lowest Sheffield Shield total in 128 years as Tasmania's fast bowlers ran rampant on a spicy track in an astonishing start to their clash in Adelaide.

On a green-tinged Gladys Elphick Park pitch tailor made for the Tigers' skilled pace bowlers, the reigning Marsh Sheffield Shield champions lasted barely 15 minutes into game's second session to be bowled out for just 64.

The NSW batters, from 1 to 11, all struggled to lay bat on Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle and Gabe Bell, and when they did it mostly ended up in the hands of the Tasmanian slips cordon, who snaffled everything that came their way.

Eight of the 10 dismissals were catches by fielders behind the wicket, as ex-Test pair Bird (4-14 with six maidens from 10.3 overs) and Siddle (3-17, five maidens, from 11 overs) did the majority of the damage.

Only Mitchell Starc (18), Sean Abbott (15) and Moises Henriques (12) reached double digits. No Blues batter faced more than 40 balls.

New South Wales' lowest #SheffieldShield scores: 53 vs TAS, 2006-0756 vs WA, 1998-9964 vs TAS, TODAY66 vs VIC, 1894-95 November 8, 2020

NSW did manage to avoid complete embarrassment as they passed their lowest ever total (53, also against Tasmania, during the 2006-07 season) as well as their second worst (56 against Western Australia in '98-99) before being bundled out in 30.3 overs.

It's a sharp contrast from the last two games at the peaceful Gladys Elphick Park, which both finished in draws.

Daniel Hughes had been the first to depart in the sixth over before opening partner Nick Larkin followed suit, with both edging behind to wicketkeeper Tim Paine before their score had reached double digits.

Kurtis Patterson was the only batter not caught behind the wicket or bowled, as his booming drive off Bird found the hands of Riley Meredith at mid-off.

Bell, in for his first game of the season at the expense of Nathan Ellis, the competition's leading fast bowler (by wickets taken), ensured there was no let off at first change as he had Daniel Solway caught at second slip and then clean bowled Henriques.

The Blues were 6-29 when Peter Nevill nicked Siddle to third slip and a very real chance of being bowled out for fewer than 50 runs in an innings for the first time ever.

Starc and Abbott restored a small measure of pride as they brought up the Blues' half-century, only for Starc to hit one to gully off Siddle before his replacement Trent Copeland handed Meredith a first scalp.

Nathan Lyon ensured they at least survived past the lunch break before normal service resumed when he was caught at third slip off Bird following the break.

No.11 Harry Conway had joined Abbott in the middle of nearby Karen Rolton Oval on Monday in vastly different circumstances with NSW needing a solitary run to achieve victory.

Their union six days later was less successful, as Abbott aimed to launch Bird out of the ground but hit it straight up in the air to leave Paine to run around to complete his third catch.

It was fitting that the final dismissal was completed by Paine, having also played (as a specialist batter) in the game 13 years ago when NSW were rolled for 53.