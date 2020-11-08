Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

NSW dismantled for third-lowest Shield total

The NSW Blues have been bowled out for 64 on the first day of their Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania, narrowly avoiding setting a new benchmark for lowest score in the competition

Louis Cameron at Gladys Elphick Park, Adelaide

8 November 2020, 01:47 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

