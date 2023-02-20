Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Klinger outlines blueprint to 'spark' NSW rebound

A replacement for Phil Jaques is set to be appointed by the end of the season to help the state start moving in a 'strong direction' as quickly as possible

Jack Paynter

20 February 2023, 03:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo