Klinger outlines blueprint to 'spark' NSW rebound

The new men's head coach of New South Wales will be tasked with reinvigorating the state's senior players in a bid to help the domestic cricket powerhouse bounce back from a disappointing summer.

Despite four games still to play in their 2022-23 campaign, the Blues' season is all but over, anchored to the bottom of the Marsh Sheffield Shield table without a win and needing a miraculous result to bridge the gap to second in their final Marsh One-Day Cup match.

It's been a tumultuous season for the state's men's program, which started with a contentious Duckworth-Lewis-Stern defeat to Victoria in September and included parting ways with coach – and state great – Phil Jaques before the KFC BBL|12 break.

While renowned mentor Greg Shipperd has served as an intermediary, Michael Klinger, Cricket NSW's Head of Male Cricket, is hoping to have Jaques' replacement installed by season's end to have the squad moving in a "strong direction" as quickly as possible.

"(The decision to remove) Phil was really difficult," Klinger told cricket.com.au. "I've worked really closely with Phil for a couple of years now … in some areas of his development that will make him a better coach, and working with the players and other staff as well.

"When we knew his contract was coming up at the end of this current season and we'd already made the decision to not renew that halfway through this season, we felt it was in the best interests and fairness to him, the organisation and the playing group that we let him know there and then."

It's a stark contrast to where the state was two years ago when Klinger first joined Jaques at NSW.

Two months after his abrupt departure as head coach of the Melbourne Renegades in February 2021 to take up the Head of Male Cricket role, NSW won the Marsh One-Day Cup for the 12th time and played off in the Sheffield Shield final four days later.

Now, they are facing the prospect of an 84-year first in the Sheffield Shield – a trophy the state has proudly lifted a record 47 times.

Only once in its history has NSW gone through a Shield season winless – 1938-39 – when it was still a four-team competition and they lost four of their six matches.

And a draw or defeat in their match against Queensland at the Gabba starting tomorrow would equal their longest streak without a victory, with their current winless run of nine matches stretching back to this time last year.

NSW have had four draws and three losses this Sheffield Shield season // Getty

Their 2022-23 season hasn't been without its share of bad luck – their four draws have all been weather affected, including last week when rain washed out the final day's play against Tasmania at the SCG with the hosts in a commanding position to push for their first win of the season.

Up until that point skipper Kurtis Patterson says qualifying for this season's Shield final was still their number one priority, a proposition that is still mathematically possible in the remaining three matches, but one that is a distant prospect given they still haven't won a game and would need commanding victories in all three to be any kind of chance.

"There's still a lot to play for throughout this year, we're still out to get a lot of respect on our name and play a brand of cricket that we're really proud of," Patterson said following the draw with Tasmania.

"I feel like we took some steps in the right direction and played a really nice brand of cricket for the first three days."

Klinger – who played three T20Is at age 36 following a long-awaited debut for Australia in 2017 – admits no wins from seven Shield games and just two victories in six 50-over fixtures is certainly not to the potential for a state that oozes new talent year in, year out.

But this season has as much been about their established players as it has about the returns of their young guns.

Just two batters have scored centuries in the Sheffield Shield (Moises Henriques made 99no), and their average runs per wicket (25.82) is almost three fewer than every other team.

The Blues have also taken the fewest wickets of all teams, with Chris Green the only bowler to take a five-wicket haul (incidentally, on his first-class debut), although they have also bowled the fewest deliveries of all teams, with their strike-rate better than both Tasmania and South Australia.

It's why when Klinger, and CNSW, appoint a new coach ideally by the end of next month, one of the key criteria will be to "spark careers that have stalled a little bit".

"That's happened in our group with some of our senior players," he said.

The other characteristic they're searching for in a new coach is being able to develop their young players quicker than what has occurred over the past few years.

"If you look at some of our players in that level where they've come in, they've played 20 Shield games – plus or minus a few – (but) they just haven't developed at the same rate as some other guys going around the country," Klinger said.

There's no doubt the state has the talent coming through its pathway program – six members of Australia's U19 squad that yesterday wrapped up a 4-2 multi-format series victory over England are from NSW.

But the reality is not all those six will earn state contracts, meaning they'll have to bide their time in Premier Cricket or look for opportunities elsewhere, as NSW natives Henry Hunt, Tim Ward and Ben Manenti have done in recent seasons, or Adam Gilchrist and Adam Zampa did in decades past.

"You can't contract them all," Klinger said. "Because the way rookie list works, if you have six on a rookie list, you can't just get rid of all six or increase all six to your list every single year and put another six in.

"So there's a likelihood we'll have a few spots this year and that's it.

"We can't be worried about losing talent because if anything you look at it as a positive of our system of developing our players.

"You can't fit 30 into 20 contracts or so. Our job is to identify who we think are going to be the best high-quality players for long periods – high-performing players for NSW.

"We'll lose a few and we've just got to speak to those players who are a little bit in limbo about the opportunities they may get, and be honest with them."

Such a breadth in young talent will always leave some seasoned Premier cricketers feeling hard done by, but Klinger promises those players consistently banging on the door in the grade competition will get opportunities to play Second XI regardless of whether they have a NSW contract or not.

Klinger says they've added an additional Second XI fixture this season to be played between NSW Metro and ACT/NSW Country at their new Cricket Central facility at Sydney Olympic Park to provide such opportunities.

"There will always be players performing well in Premier Cricket who miss," he said. "But what we can do is subjectively look at each one on how they're performing, and then the ones that we think have all the characteristics to play for NSW are the ones who get those opportunities.

"Then if they back it up again like Blake Nikitaras has, like Hayden Kerr has, like Liam Hatcher did a couple of years ago, like Mickey Edwards did this year, if they're doing that, then they'll get opportunities at Shield cricket.

"The last couple of years there's been a lot of white-ball cricket in Premier Cricket through Covid and there's a big difference to playing a 50-over Premier game to a four-day Sheffield Shield game.

"So that next step of getting the opportunity in Second XI cricket and dominating that is where guys are going to get their opportunity to play Shield cricket for NSW. Even our contracted players, they're not guaranteed Second XI games if they're not performing well in Premier Cricket."

And that's where the state's biggest challenge lies – aiding the constant stream of Under-19s to reach their full potential for NSW.

"Over a six-to-10-year period, the gap of that really good group of Under-19s coming through to them becoming five-plus year state cricketers is probably what we need to fix.

"And that's a combination of our pathway program and our senior program connecting well together and then when they do get into our state system, having a real focus from our coaching staff – which will be under a new head coach going forward – on how to develop them … at the rate that's acceptable and the rate that's going to get them to be long-term NSW cricketers."