Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Young spin star, Test hopefuls tipped to shine for NSW

Coach Phil Jaques heaps praise on allrounder Sean Abbott and young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha as NSW prepare to start their season against Victoria

Martin Smith

26 October 2021, 10:25 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo