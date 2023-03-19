Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

'Need to be better': Where 2022-23 went wrong for NSW

Statistically one of their worst ever first-class seasons has left the NSW heirarchy with plenty to ponder this winter, with their pathways, contracting and coaching all in the spotlight

Jack Paynter

19 March 2023, 01:26 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo