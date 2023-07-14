The numbers that show why this is closest-ever men's Ashes

It will come as no great revelation to any Australia fan sitting on their living room couch during the wee hours, in a state of anxious insomnia, but the current men's Ashes series looms as the closest-fought in the trophy's 146-year history.

The three Tests played thus far have yielded results that might have fallen in either team's favour – two wickets (to Australia) in the first at Edgbaston, 43 runs (also Australia) in the second at Lord's and last week's three-wicket thriller (England's way) at Headingley.

Only once before in contests between the historic rivals has there been three Tests in a single series decided by fewer than 50 runs or by three wickets or less.

That was in the Australian summer of 1907-08 when the home team won the series opener at the SCG by two wickets, the visitors snuck home in the next at the MCG by one wicket (thanks to an unbeaten 39-run last-wicket stand) before Australia triumphed by 49 runs in the 5th Test at Sydney.

But in between that trio of memorable matches, Monty Noble's Australians inflicted a couple of thumping defeats on their foes – by 245 runs in Adelaide and 308 runs at the MCG, to complete a lopsided 4-1 series scoreline.

On the evidence presented to date, a blow-out in the remaining Tests at Old Trafford (starting Wednesday) and The Oval (from July 27) seems unlikely given the remarkable similarity in so many of the key statistics on both sides.

In terms of team totals across the 12 innings thus far, Australia have scored 41 more runs (1850 to 1809) while England have claimed three additional wickets (58 to 55).

When extras are removed and it's simply runs scored off the bat, the disparity is reduced to just six with Australia adding 146 from sundries (meaning 1704 to batters) while England have been handed an additional 99 which means they've scored marginally more (1710).

QUICK SINGLE The stats behind an Ashes short ball obsession

Some will argue the scores are made more even by the fact two of the Tests have been won by the team batting fourth, which means the innings automatically concludes when they overhaul their target, but closeness in totals doesn't always mean a series of tight encounters.

For example, across an entire five-Test campaign the narrowest margin in runs-wickets was the 1954-55 series where England scored just 48 more across five Tests (2176 to Australia's 2128) and lost only two fewer batters (82 to Australia's 84).

Despite the apparent evenness in output, they were largely lopsided Tests with Australia winning the first by an innings and 154 runs, before Len Hutton's men bounced back to win the second by 38 runs, third by 128 and the fourth by five wickets to convincingly retain the Ashes.

A more recent series when final tallies were decidedly close was 2009 in the UK, with just 17 runs separating the teams in a battle where the urn was won in the final Test at The Oval.

Captain Cummins reflects on defeat, looks to Manchester

But even then, there was a significant inequality in the number of wickets claimed (England 84 to Australia's 71) and – apart from the opening Test at Cardiff where the hosts held on for a draw with last pair James Anderson and Monty Panesar surviving more than half an hour – the other results were one-sided.

What makes the current campaign even more remarkable is the symmetry in the head-to-head battles below the bald batting and bowling returns of both teams, with the closeness of those individual contests lending further credence to speculation this series will go down to the wire.

For starters, neither team's opening batter combinations can claim to have markedly outdone the other.

Australia boasts a marginally better start to their innings with Usman Khawaja (356 runs at 59.33) and David Warner (141 runs at 23.50) averaging partnerships of 40.16 to date, while England's Ben Duckett (237 at 39.5) and Zak Crawley (196 at 32.66) average 34.83 for the first wicket.

QUICK SINGLE Neser hammers 176* to keep pressure on selectors

Where both teams have struggled is productivity from their pivotal number three batting berths.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, the top-ranked Test batter when the series began, has managed 144 runs at 24 with a highest score of 47, one of only two top-five batters in the series not to have posted a half-century after three Tests.

The other was his direct counterpart at first-drop, England's Ollie Pope, whose return was almost identical with 133 runs at 22.5 (highest score 42) before he injured his right shoulder at Lord's and was ruled out for the rest of the series.

The failure of England's replacement number three options at Headingley – regular number five Harry Brook (who scored just three in the first innings) and allrounder Moeen Ali (five in the second) – has heightened speculation they will make a further change for Old Trafford.

There are suggestions skipper Ben Stokes might take on the role given his injured left knee is preventing him from bowling, though he has batted at three just once in his 95-match Test career to date when he scored 19 against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Kandy five years ago.

QUICK SINGLE England stick with Bairstow, no Foakes for Old Trafford

Similar symmetry exists at number four for both teams, where former skippers Steve Smith (190 runs at 31.66) and Joe Root (232 at 46.60) scored centuries early in the campaign but have failed to reach 50 in their other five knocks and both have surrendered their wicket to ill-advised shots of late.

Australia's Travis Head and England's Brook provide a fascinating head-to-head contest at five, with the former's 266 at 44.33 (highest score 77) edging the latter's 207 at 41.40 (best 75) in all but scoring rate where Brook's 81.8 per 100 balls faced shades Head's 73.5.

The most glaring difference in returns is at six where Stokes has excelled to become England's leading runs scorer (309 at 51.5) and also contributed three wickets (at 29.66) while his rival all-rounder Cameron Green managed just 84 (at 21) and as many wickets but at almost twice the cost (average 57).

However, when Green was sidelined from the third Test with a minor hamstring strain, his replacement Mitchell Marsh proved as explosively damaging as Stokes blasting 118 in Australia's first innings and claiming 2-32 with the ball to leave selectors with a quandary heading into Old Trafford.

The role of rival wicketkeepers Alex Carey and Jonny Bairstow has been more closely scrutinised than most, and only partly because of their respective returns.

Coach McDonald talks tactics, time off and team balance

Little separates the duo's batting efforts – Carey's 142 runs have come at 23.66 (highest score 66) while Bairstow's 141 at 23.5 includes a best of 78 – but they have experienced wildly fluctuating fortunes behind the stumps.

Carey has claimed 15 catches and executed five stumpings – one of which became the subject of needless debate – with near-flawless glovework throughout the first three Tests, while Bairstow's tally of 11 catches and solitary stumping could have been significantly higher but for regular missed chances.

Bairstow has turfed five catches and missed a regulation stumping in the opening Test at Edgbaston, but England have kept faith in the keeper who is playing his first Test series since badly breaking his leg in a freak golf mishap last year.

Both sides opted not to play their fastest bowlers in the series opener, although Australia recalled Mitchell Starc for the second and third Tests while England finally let loose Mark Wood at Headingley, with both proving vital to their teams.

Starc's 13 wickets at 23.38 included a five-wicket haul that kept Australia in the final day at Headingley, after Wood's regular bursts at 150kph or above was the difference on day one of the third Test where he finished with 5-34 and destroyed his rivals' lower-order.

But perhaps the battle that may yet decide the urn's ownership will be between Australia skipper Pat Cummins and evergreen England seamer Stuart Broad, both of whom stand as their teams' leading wicket-takers after the first three Tests.

Cummins' 15 wickets at 27 is a near-carbon copy of Broad's 16 at 24.93, with the most notable point of difference perhaps being each paceman's potency with the new ball.

In five of Australia's six innings of the series thus far, Broad has accounted for either the first or second wicket while Cummins has managed early breakthroughs just twice – knocking over Duckett and Pope inside 17 overs in the second dig at Edgbaston, then Duckett, Brook and Root in quick succession in the first at Headingley.

As such, it seems the team best able to keep their main strike bowler on the park – given Broad is aged 37, and Cummins will need to complete six Tests inside two months while also holding the captaincy – that will take an advantage into the decisive final fixtures.

That's because other elements of their respective attacks have failed to exert the influence many expected.

Both teams are without their first-choice spinners, with England's Jack Leach ruled out before the series started due to a back stress fracture while Nathan Lyon's badly torn right calf ended his campaign at Lord's.

Lyon had loomed as a trump card with England forced to recall spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen after a two-year absence from first-class cricket, as was shown by the Australian's nine wickets at 29.33 in less than three completed bowling innings.

By contrast, his replacement Todd Murphy – playing his maiden Ashes Test at Headingley – was targeted by England's batters and conceded 49 runs from less than 10 overs (including a wicket), while Moeen's five wickets at 55.6 don't reflect the vital part he played on day two at Headingley.

Called on to bowl unchanged throughout the final session of that Friday when the sun shone and batting conditions were at their best, Moeen conceded runs at barely two an over and claimed the huge scalps of Labuschagne and Smith to drag England back into a match that was slipping away.

'My role is to attack and take wickets': Starc

As for the other seamers, Josh Hazlewood (eight wickets at 32.50) and Ollie Robinson (10 at 28.4) excelled when conditions have suited although Hazlewood's recent run of injuries meant he was spelled at Headingley where Robinson also broke down suffering from back spasms.

Robinson has since pronounced himself "100 per cent fit for Old Trafford" while Cummins has already indicated Hazlewood will be available for selection for the fourth Test at a ground where Australia have not been defeated in their past seven starts stretching back to 1985.

However, it seems the series might be done for a couple of seamers who were expected to dominate if traditional English pitches had been served up for this campaign.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson has managed just three wickets at 75.33 and was not selected for the third Test having conceded the flat, dry wickets ordered by Stokes for this series acted as "kryptonite" to his style of bowling.

The tracks have meant similar struggles for Scott Boland who was tipped to be a trump card for Australia, but has been targeted by England's batters and returned two wickets at a cost of 115.50 apiece, a stark contrast to the Test average of around 14 he took into the series.

The one element that Australia must immediately address if they are to raise prospects of a first Ashes series success in England since 2001 is skipper Cummins' form at the coin toss.

So far, Cummins has called 'tails' at all three flips that have landed heads-up, thereby consigning his team to the most challenging of the conditions in all three matches with England batting first under bright sunlight at Birmingham and bowling amid low cloud at London and Leeds.

If history offers any guide, it shows the last Ashes captain to win more than three consecutive coin tosses in a series was Michael Clarke who won four on the bounce at the start of the 2013-14 campaign in Australia.

And his team won all four of those games, on the way to a 5-0 whitewash.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood