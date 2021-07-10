West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Secret weapon destroys 'panicked' Aussies in St Lucia

Aaron Finch offers 'no excuses' for Australia's collapse in the first T20 as Andre Russell praises Windies match-winner, Obed McCoy

Louis Cameron at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

10 July 2021, 03:08 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

