South Africa v Australia ODI - Men's

Protea spin twins provide new challenge for Australia

Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj have enjoyed success against Australia's batters this tour with the visitors yet to work out how to break the shackles

Martin Smith in Bloemfontein

2 March 2020, 07:44 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo