'Baby Malinga' in, Dutch stars out of CWC Qualifier

Indian Premier League pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana has been called up to Sri Lanka's 15-player squad for the cut-throat 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier beginning this Sunday in Zimbabwe.

The UAE were the 10th and final nation to announce their squad overnight with the top two teams from the three-week tournament earning passage into the main draw of the ODI World Cup later this year.

Pathirana – dubbed 'Baby Malinga' for his uncannily similar action to the Sri Lankan great – made his ODI debut against Afghanistan last week where he took 1-66 from 8.5 overs in a six-wicket loss.

The right-arm slinger enjoyed a breakout IPL season with the Chennai Super Kings, collecting 19 wickets at an economy rate of 8.01 for the tournament and was frequently entrusted by captain MS Dhoni to bowl the tough death overs.

'Mini Malinga' makes instant impression on IPL debut

The 20-year-old was Chennai's most economical bowler in their last-ball victory of a high-scoring final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

Left-arm speedster Josh Little, who played a crucial role in the Titans run to a second straight IPL final with seven wickets for the tournament, has also been included in Ireland's squad for the qualification tournament after missing their recent Test match against England at Lord's.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Meanwhile, the Netherlands – who have already secured direct qualification to next year's T20 World Cup following their upset win over South Africa in Adelaide last year – will be without several of their first-choice players who are unavailable due to their county commitments.

Unreal catch marks key moment in World Cup upset

Dutch stars Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten, Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren are not in the 15-player squad the crucial tournament.

The scheduling of the qualifiers – which falls during the peak of England's T20 Blast season – puts some Dutch players in a difficult position as their county deals provide many of Associate nation's players with financial security.

Despite the absence of the key players, high performance manager Roland Lefebvre said he believed they still had a "well-balanced team" heading to Zimbabwe.

"The unavailability of several of our more experienced county players has allowed a number of young players to be included in the squad and we look forward seeing them perform at the highest level," he said.

Australian-raised wicketkeeper Scott Edwards – whose average of 47.61 in one-day internationals last year was the 13th highest of any batter in the world (min. 500 runs) – will again captain the Dutch side.

He'll be joined by Melbourne University gloveman Noah Croes who earned his maiden international selection after impressing in Dutch club cricket and on tours to the UK over the past few months.

The 23-year-old qualifies to play for the Netherlands due to his father's ancestry and is currently living in The Hague while playing for Voorburg Cricket Club.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c, wk), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar

New West Indies white-ball coach Darren Sammy has recalled allrounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie as they look to avoid a second straight World Cup exit before the main draw after they were bundled out of last year's T20 showpiece before the Super 12s after being defeated by Ireland in Hobart.

"It will be a challenging tournament, it will be intense and competitive, there is no doubt about that … the players, they are fully aware of the job at hand," West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

The CWC Qualifier will be played in Zimbabwe from June 18 and July 9, with the top three nations from two groups progressing to a Super Six stage where the two highest ranked sides will earn a spot at the men's ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

They will join the world's top eight ranked ODI teams with the schedule for the World Cup expected to be announced early next week.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

Oman squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

UAE squad: Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed

USA squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams