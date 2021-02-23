KFC BBL|11

Thunder set to splash cash to lock up Davies long-term

The Sydney Thunder are close to securing rising star Oliver Davies on a lucrative multi-year deal after showing glimpses of his impressive talent in debut KFC BBL season

Louis Cameron

23 February 2021, 05:31 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

