'Aussies will have to change approach': Robinson

Aussies complete miracle chase for 1-0 Ashes lead

Despite his side trailing 1-0 in the Ashes, England seamer Ollie Robinson has suggested Australia will "need to change their approach to keep up with how we're going to play".

In a column for Wisden, Robinson also revealed England head coach Brendon McCullum said in the Edgbaston dressing room post-match that the hosts' thrilling first Ashes Test defeat in fact felt like a victory.

England's chief provocateur across five absorbing days in Birmingham fell very much in line with the newly adopted English philosophy that appears to be driving the 'Bazball' era, writing: "It's about more than just winning a Test match. Because at the end of the day, stats are forgotten."

He added: "'Baz' (coach Brendon McCullum) said it after the game, 'It feels like we've won, lads. We've entertained the world, and we've put the Aussies on the back foot'.

"For him to say that after a loss is quite significant for us."

The England seamer also questioned the tactics of Australia, who lead the five-match series one-nil and have now lost just two of the past 17 Ashes Tests. He then suggested England would be the team advantaged if the pitch was offering pace bowlers more assistance – this despite captain Ben Stokes' pre-series direction to curators for "fast, flat wickets".

"We were surprised by how defensive Australia were and how unwilling they were to go toe-to-toe with us," Robinson wrote. "Obviously it's worked for them this Test match. But we feel that with the way they're playing at the moment, a pitch with a bit more movement would benefit us hugely."

'If you can't handle that, what can you handle?': Robinson

Robinson also stated that Australia would have to change plans through the Ashes and go away from trying to contain England if they are to keep their lead in the series.

"You just don't see the Australians cautious and on the back foot like that," Robinson wrote. "As soon as we saw the field for that first over, we felt like we had a hold on them.

"Of course it sounds weird because they won it, but I think if they're honest, Australia will look at themselves and realise they need to change their approach to keep up with how we're going to play.

"If there's any movement in the pitch at Lord's, the way we're playing compared to them is going to benefit us hugely."

Disappointed Stokes defends aggressive declaration

Robinson's comments come after Matthew Hayden labelled him a "forgettable cricketer" on Thursday, while Ricky Ponting said the Englishman would soon learn he would have to back up his talk against Australia, and also questioned Stokes' suggestion that England are not a "results driven" team.

Meanwhile, Ponting revealed he had been approached for the vacant England coaching job prior to McCullum's appointment, but had turned it down.

"I actually got asked before Brendon took the job – there you go, you guys might be the first to find that out, but I did take some calls from (England managing director of cricket) Robert Key as soon as he took over that job," he told Guerilla Cricket.

"But I'm just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I'm at in my life."

McCullum, who as a player won one of 16 Tests he played against Australia, has been a revelation as England Test coach since taking on the job 12 months ago, winning 11 of 14 matches.

Together with captain Stokes, he has instilled an ultra-aggressive approach within his players which paid off handsomely in notable series wins at home to India and away to Pakistan.