'Stick one on them': Robinson's bold Ashes prediction

Seamer Ollie Robinson has declared England can win the 2023 Ashes "comfortably" off the back of a surge in confidence from their results across the past 12 months.

The fortunes of England's Test side have changed rapidly since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach and Ben Stokes as captain.

They were thumped 4-0 in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia but since the leadership changes in May 2022 England have won 10 of 12 Tests, playing an aggressive brand of cricket that has been dubbed 'Bazball' as a hat tip to McCullum.

And Robinson, currently No.6 on the ICC Test bowler rankings, says the time is right for his side to regain the Ashes urn.

"The way we're playing cricket, we feel like we can really stick one on them and win the series comfortably," the 29-year-old said on the eve of the County Championship season.

"I think the cricket we're playing at the moment makes it such an exciting time to play them.

"We've been dominating teams in all conditions for 12 months now. In England we dominated, in Pakistan we dominated and in New Zealand we played most of the cricket for nine days and lost on the last day because we probably weren't quite there."

Robinson battled fitness issues, including a back spasm in the fifth Test in Hobart, during England's previous tour to Australia.

Although his series figures of 11 wickets at an average of 25.54 were far from disastrous, the right-armer said he and many of his teammates desperately want to make amends for what turned out to be a disastrous trip for England.

"There's definitely a desire there still, a hunger to put it right," he said. "I felt when I got back from that trip I didn't leave it all out there and I'd let myself down and the side down a little bit.

"It's definitely something I want to put right and there's a few fellas in that position as well. There's a lot of hungry boys this summer to beat the Aussies again."

While Robinson is prepared to make the audacious series prediction, he'll be keeping his cards closer to his chest when Steve Smith joins him at Sussex in the lead-in to the Ashes.

Smith signed on to play three four-day matches in May in what looms as an ideal preparation for his Ashes campaign, though he perhaps shouldn't expect to face too much of Robinson in the nets.

"It'll be good to have him here," Robinson said. "For county cricket it's great to have Steve Smith at Sussex. For myself, it's not going to change a huge amount.

"I'll prepare the same way. I might get a better look at him in the nets. I might not bowl at him to be honest. We'll see how it goes.

"I don't read too much into it. He's a good player, he's going to get runs whether I bowl at him here or not. It's one of those things."

Sussex's County Championship begins on April 6 when they host Durham in Hove, while Smith's first match for the county will be on May 4 against Worcestershire.

In the 2019 Ashes in the UK, the Australian scored 774 runs at 110.57 in four Tests.