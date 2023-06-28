Men's Ashes 2023

Stokes won’t tell Robinson to ‘rein it in’

After a week in the headlines, Ollie Robinson won’t be told by captain Ben Stokes to cool his aggression

AAP

28 June 2023, 01:35 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo