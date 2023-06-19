Men's Ashes 2023

'I don't really care': Robinson stands by Khawaja send-off

England seamer insists he is uninterested in how his abusive language towards Australia's century-maker might be perceived as Ashes battle heats up at Edgbaston

Louis Cameron at Edgbaston

19 June 2023, 06:37 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo