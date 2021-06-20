Stone out for the season, Stokes set to return

England paceman Olly Stone has been ruled out for the rest of the northern summer due to a stress fracture in his back, putting a cloud over his preparation for the Ashes later in the year.

Stone experienced some soreness following the second Test against New Zealand and it has been diagnosed as a stress fracture, a cruel blow give it's his third such injury in as many years.

The right-armer played just a handful of senior games in the 18 months between the start of 2019 and July last year after twice being diagnosed with a serious back injury.

It remains to be seen how long he will take to recover from this latest blow, but England will be hoping for a short turnaround having identified him as a key pace-bowling option for the Ashes in Australia, which starts in December.

Stone's injury was confirmed as England named their ODI squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, with Sussex left-armer George Garton taking Stone's place.

"It is a great shame as Olly was showing real promise with the ball and would have been part of our selection plans for this series," coach Chris Silverwood said.

Stone has had a luckless run with injury // Getty

Stone, 27, is one of the fastest bowlers in England and has long been viewed as a potential pace weapon for a tour to Australia, alongside fellow speedsters Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

The right-armer's three Tests to date have come sporadically; he took three wickets on debut against Ireland in 2019 before the second of his back injuries, took four wickets against India in Chennai earlier this year and three wickets against the Black Caps a fortnight ago.

England will again be without star players Archer (elbow injury) and Ben Stokes (finger) for the Sri Lanka games, although the allrounder has been named to make his return to action for Durham in the T20 Blast on Sunday.

It's hoped Stokes will make his return to the England side for next month's T20 series against Pakistan ahead of the five-Test campaign against India.

Jonny Bairstow has been named in the ODI squad despite suffering an ankle injury that could see him miss the start of the T20s against Sri Lanka, with the series to begin on Thursday morning AEST.

Sri Lanka's six-match white-ball tour will run from June 24 to July 4, with the three ODIs to count towards the World Cup Super League table.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Dec 8-12: First Test, The Gabba

Dec 16-20: Second Test, Adelaide Oval

Dec 26-30: Third Test, MCG

Jan 5-9: Fourth Test, SCG

Jan 14-18: Fifth Test, Perth Stadium