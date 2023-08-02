Ashes combatants brace for over-rate sanctions

Australia's World Test Championship (WTC) title defence looks set to take a hit despite retaining the Ashes, as Pat Cummins' side braces for a slew of over-rate sanctions.

Despite the ICC retrospectively softening rules a month into its the new WTC cycle following protests from England and Australia, both sides look certain to be docked points after a five-Test series characterised by a leisurely pace of play.

World cricket's governing body earlier this month announced it would reduce financial penalties for players for slow over-rates, while also waiving WTC points sanctions for teams when they bowl out their opposition inside 80 overs.

Australia have done that only four times in nine bowling innings this series, and England only twice in 10, leaving both teams on the hook for considerable deductions.

The ICC previously disclosed over-rate sanctions, if any had been applied, at the end of every Test but officials have decided to wait until the series is over to confirm the penalties.

The severity of the punishments will have a bearing on both teams' chances of making the next WTC final in 2025. As it stands, Australia sit third and England fifth after the Ashes series was split 2-2.

The current standings only show Australia and England's two-point penalties from the first match of the series at Edgbaston, but the ICC is expected to provide an update in the coming days following the final Test at The Oval.

Australia missed out on the first ever WTC final after maintaining a slow over-rate during the 2020 Boxing Day Test against India. It was a source of considerable frustration, with then coach Justin Langer later labelling the breach "really slack".

Both England and Australia could face similar regrets given the sluggishness of over-rates throughout this series.

'We worked our backsides off and then they changed the ball'

"This series has been a bit of an outlier I think," Cummins said before the final Test. "We haven’t had any over-rate sanctions over the last few years until this series.

"It feels like this one has been played at a different pace. It’s something we need to speak about in ODI cricket as well, when you’re setting fields the time can run out pretty quickly.

"It feels like there’s different plans every second over, or every over, every couple of balls. One batter might have a totally different plan to another one. So there’s lots of field movement.

"(There is) a lot more fast bowling overs than there ever has been. No Nathan Lyon (from the third Ashes Test onwards). A combination of those things.

"This series is maybe that little bit higher pressure, and it’s not only the fielding side but you see the batters taking that little bit of extra time."

Cummins on Monday added that he did not expect his side's over-rate to be an issue in the final Test at The Oval where spinner Todd Murphy helped speed things up.

Australia were docked 80 per cent of their match fees after the WTC final last month, while their opponents India were fined 100 per cent.

Usman Khawaja revealed earlier this month he had spoken with ICC general manager Wasim Khan to get through the changes announced by the ICC earlier this month.

Khawaja had argued that teams like England and Australia were at a disadvantage because fast bowlers bowl more overs than in the subcontinent where India, who have made the decider of both editions of the WTC so far, play most of their Tests.

"I was pretty frustrated with what was happening … and just thought someone has to find a way to speak to the ICC about it," Khawaja said before the fourth Test.

"Just really frustrating as a player. You are giving it your all out there, providing entertainment, then you are getting stung for it. Just felt like I needed to speak and Wasim was really good.

"We are trying to go as fast as we can. It's the conditions that make it hard for us. If you are in India we are never behind the over-rate (with) two spinners going at it."

