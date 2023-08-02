Men's Ashes 2023

Ashes combatants brace for over-rate sanctions

Both Australia and England are set to cop points penalties that could impact their standing on the World Test Championship table

Louis Cameron

2 August 2023, 07:42 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo