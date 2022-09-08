KFC BBL|12

Bumrah imitator lands BBL deal with Hurricanes

Brisbane Heat COVID sub, Paddy Dooley, who modelled his action on Indian star Jasprit Bumrah, has been signed by Hobart Hurricanes for this summer's Big Bash

Jack Paynter

8 September 2022, 12:00 PM AEST

