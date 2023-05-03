Marsh Sheffield Shield 2023-24

Dooley completes Tasmania move with state contract

The 25-year-old Big Bash breakout star has landed his first state contract with Tasmania for the year ahead

Dave Middleton

3 May 2023, 11:03 AM AEST

