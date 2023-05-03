Dooley completes Tasmania move with state contract

Paddy Dooley's windmill has turned into a whirlwind as the left-arm spinner with a unique bowling action continued his remarkable rise by securing a state contract with Tasmania for the 2023-24 summer.

After nine years of toil in Brisbane grade cricket, the Hobart Hurricanes offered the 25-year-old a full-time role last summer that resulted in a breakout campaign where his unorthodox style made him a cult hero.

Dooley finished as the competition's top wicket-taking spin bowler with 19 scalps in 10 games.

Every wicket: Dooley announces himself with breakout summer

Now his one-year state deal comes on the heels of a fresh two-year contract with the Hurricanes.

The signing completes Tasmania's poaching of the mature-age recruit from his native Queensland – he first appeared in the KFC BBL as a Covid-substitute for the Brisbane Heat in BBL|11 and played one Marsh One Day Cup game for the Bulls last summer.

"I'm really excited to have signed my first state contract and to be joining the Tigers next season," Dooley said.

"I had a great time and learnt a lot working with Jeff and all of the players and staff at the Hurricanes last season, so it's great for me that there's also that cross over into the Tigers program in a lot of ways.

"I absolutely loved my time down in Tasmania during the Big Bash, and this year will be a completely new experience for me living as a full-time cricketer, so I can't wait to get down there and get stuck in."

Dooley studied law and was working as a financial services solicitor in Brisbane before taking a leave of absence to focus on his cricket, which now becomes his full-time occupation.

He is the second new signing for Tasmania following the arrival of top-order batter Jake Weatherald from South Australia.

QUICK SINGLE Weatherald quits SA seeking fresh start with Tassie

The Tigers have already bid farewell to veteran seamer Peter Siddle, who announced he was returning to Victoria in March, and Ben McDermott, who has returned home to Queensland.

The state's all-time leading wicket-taker Jackson Bird is also expected to depart the state, with a return to his roots in New South Wales set to be confirmed soon.

Dooley's arrival boosts Tasmania's white-ball spin stocks – Tom Andrews took eight wickets in seven games last summer, while Jarrod Freeman played just the one game.

While Dooley's top-flight cricket has so far all been with the white ball, he could be soon windmilling his way into the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Dooley played one match for the Bulls last summer // Getty

"Paddy has obviously found his way into domestic cricket through the white ball game, but I think he also has the potential to play all three formats for us," said Vaughan.

"To have him supported in a full-time program such as ours, where he has access to all of the strength and conditioning and other training he needs outside of his cricket skills, we think will really be of benefit to him as a cricketer.

"He had a great debut season for us in the Big Bash on the field, but most importantly, he was a great fit with our group, so we're looking forward to having him down here year-round and seeing what he can continue to achieve during his time with us."

Tasmania are expected to announce their full 2023-24 contract list next week.