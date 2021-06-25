England v Pakistan ODIs - Men's

Pakistan drop batter for PSL bubble breach

Haider Ali has been dropped from Pakistan's upcoming tours after breaching protocols in the PSL

Reuters

25 June 2021, 08:08 AM AEST

