PSL suspended after COVID cluster grows to seven

Pakistan has suspended its flagship cricket tournament that started last month after seven team personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Teams competing in the country's highest-profile sporting event, which attracts a host of international players, were all present in the southern city of Karachi, where matches were being played in a hub format.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount," a statement from the country's cricket board said, adding the decision to suspend the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with immediate effect was made following a meeting with the team owners.

The decision was made after seven positive coronavirus cases - including Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed and England batsman Tom Banton - were reported in the competition, which started on February 20.

Australian Fawad Ahmed has tested positive

Along with Islamabad United's Ahmed, several Australians have been competing in this year's PSL, including Ben Dunk (Lahore Qalandars), Ben Cutting (Quetta Gladiators), Chris Lynn (Multan Sultans) and Dan Christian (Karachi Kings).

Officials did not immediately give a resumption date.

Pakistan has so far recorded 585,435 cases of COVID-19 and more than 13,000 deaths.

Pakistan imposed a lockdown only for a few weeks after the first COVID-19 case was detected in March last year and has gradually lifted the few restrictions it had in place since then.

Authorities last week gave permission for the PSL tournament to increase crowd sizes from 20 per cent to 50 per cent of stadium capacity.