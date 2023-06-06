Cummins' half-ton of courage has him eyeing rare century

As he winced in pain due to the fractured heel that would trigger a five-year injury hiatus in the immediate aftermath of his fairytale Test debut, Pat Cummins recalls asking himself 'how the hell does anybody play 100 Tests?'.

When Australia's Test captain leads his team on to The Oval tomorrow for the start of the World Test Championship Final against India, Cummins will be halfway to answering that rhetorical question and hopeful the remaining part of the puzzle will reveal itself before his playing days are done.

If not for the succession of setbacks that began with the heel stress fracture in 2011, which then bled into side strains, back stress fractures, another heel injury and further back problems, Cummins could potentially be the youngest Australia player to reach 100 Tests.

The 30-year-old, who makes his 50th appearance tomorrow almost 12 years after he started, missed 64 consecutive Tests due to his injury issues until he again donned the Baggy Green Cap at Ranchi in 2017.

As a result, the Australia record remains with Ricky Ponting who cracked triple figures in 2006 aged 31.

But Cummins is far from resentful about the path he's been forced to traverse to become the 55th Australia men's player in almost 150 years to reach 50 Test matches.

Rather, he's grateful for the patience and encouragement afforded him by a litany of sports physicians and mentors who refused to entertain any notion the teenage sensation - who won player-of-the-match honours in his maiden match - would finish his career with a solitary Test.

Asked on the eve of his 50th outing if he ever entertained the thought such a feat was beyond him, Cummins was unequivocal in declaring "oh, for sure".

"I thought getting back into Test cricket was so far away for a lot of that," he said.

"I felt that maybe I could play a T20, or one-day cricket.

"But my body, (after) ten overs a day I would wake up and felt like I had a car crash.

"Looking back now, all the physios and people who went through this before me were spot on – 'stay patient, you will turn a corner and be right'.

"But when you're in your fifth cycle of stress fractures, 50 Tests feels like a long way away."

The fact just 14 other members of that Australia 50-plus club were card-carrying fast bowlers provides a telling snapshot of the toll that craft takes on its practitioners.

As such, Cummins is in no doubt as to what he believes is the defining characteristic among those to have achieved the milestone.

"Longevity - I always look at that as big an achievement as average or strike rates or anything to do with performance," he said.

"Test cricket is tough.

"You play all around the world, in different conditions.

"Physically, it is demanding.

"So, as a fast bowler to play 50, it is something to be pretty proud of, particularly because for five or six years it felt like one Test match was a long way away."

Having endured five years and 113 days between his first and second Test appearances, during which time the raw-boned 18-year-old grew into a worldly and resilient man of almost 24, Cummins views the looming schedule in England of six Tests in eight weeks with justified caution.

As captain since his surprise elevation to the role on the eve of the previous Ashes campaign in Australia in 2021, there is an expectation he will play every match although he's sat out a couple since then because of COVID-19 protocols and a quadriceps strain.

However, the realist in Cummins recognises that any fast bowler would find the demands of such a schedule almost impossible to meet and, even with week-long breaks after the first and third Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Leeds, it will require remarkable durability to get through all of them.

"I'll be aiming to play all six and there's some good breaks in between, so I think it's manageable," he said.

"It's a balance.

"I've been exhausted and depleted before, and still got up and felt like I did a really good job but if that comes up at any stage, it's a conversation.

"It's similar to a few of the niggles like in Adelaide (last summer), knowing that we had a fully fit Scotty Boland on the bench made my decision pretty easy to pull out of that game.

"And obviously (allrounder) Cam Green helps out a little bit as well with the amount of overs he can bowl.

"So hopefully I'll play all six, but we will be rotating through plenty of bowlers and I dare say we'll be using at least four bowlers quite a lot."

As for that goal of 100 Tests that appeared so painfully distant as he limped back to the top if his bowling mark at Wanderers in 2011, Cummins believes it remains a realistic prospect.

The record for most Tests by an Australia pace bowler is 124 by Glenn McGrath, who was a month shy of his 37th birthday when he retired in 2007.

And there's a strong chance England's new-ball attack for some of the upcoming Ashes Tests will be 40-year-old James Anderson and his younger sidekick Stuart Broad, a sprightly 36.

Citing those examples, Cummins could realistically play a further five or six years if his rebuilt body allows and – if the international schedule continues to include regular Test fixtures – start eyeing the possibility of a century of Tests.

"I would love it if I wasn't halfway yet, but we'll wait and see," Cummins said when asked how many Tests he has left in him.

"I feel really good.

"I've had two or three months off, so I am feeling the best I have for a couple of years.

"Each series is series by series, but I have just turned 30.

"Binga (Brett Lee) played into his mid-30s, Starcy (Mitchell Starc) and Josh (Hazlewood) are three or four years older than me and they are still pretty fit, so we'll see how we go."

What Cummins is not quite so clear about is whether he can potentially add the Australia T20 captaincy role, recently rendered vacant by Aaron Finch's retirement from international cricket, to the Test and ODI positions he currently holds.

"It’s not something I've thought about a lot to be honest," he said, noting Australia's next T20 assignment is not until next August in South Africa.

"At the moment I’m very comfortable with Tests and ODIs.

"So at this stage I haven't ruled myself out, but I very highly doubt that I'll be T20 captain."

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

