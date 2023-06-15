Bowling golden oldies eye another Ashes summer

'I'm going to try and take him on': Brook sizes up Lyon battle

In one of the more long-sighted attempts to cash in on fervour created by the start of an Ashes summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board yesterday announced Test venues for Australia's subsequent visits in 2027 and 2031.

But while locations of the men's matches are confirmed – Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge and Ageas Bowl (Southampton) in 2027, and Lord's, The Oval, Old Trafford, Headingley and Trent Bridge four years hence – the probable make-up of the rival teams remains a little more opaque.

What can't be ruled out is that England's attack for the 2031 campaign will be spearheaded by then 45-year-old Stuart Broad and his long-time new-ball partner James Anderson, who would turn 49 during the course of that summer.

And perhaps Australia might consider once again rolling out their quartet of eternal seamers Pat Cummins (just turned 38), Mitchell Starc (41), Josh Hazlewood (40) and Scott Boland (42) complemented by evergreen off-spinner Nathan Lyon on his sixth Ashes tour at a sprightly 43.

Of course, none of the above seems remotely feasible – except perhaps for Cummins, and maybe Anderson who gives the impression he might just keep bowling until he can no longer walk – but it highlights a distinct trend in international cricket that defies both history and logic.

In the not-so-distant days of the late 20th Century, it was top-order batters whose Test careers stretched beyond their mid-30s while fast bowlers invariably succumbed to the brutality of their craft and the claims of their competitors to be pensioned off early in their fourth decade.

Of the myriad genuine fast or fast-medium bowlers to have played at Test level over the past 145 years, including allrounders such as Jacques Kallis and Garfield Sobers, less than 50 played beyond their 37th birthday.

Many, such as Australia's Bruce Reid, West Indian Colin Croft and England's Dean Headley were gone from the Test game while still in their 20s.

But these days, it's the batters who are the young tyros while bowling line-ups are almost exclusively the domain of the over-30s, certainly in the Test game's oldest rivalry.

In the opening match of the current Ashes contest starting at Edgbaston tomorrow, England will field their most senior specialist bowling attack for more than half a century.

The combination of seamers Anderson (40), Broad (36) and Ollie Robinson (29) supplemented by recalled spinner Moeen Ali (35) and allrounder Ben Stokes (32) looms as the oldest Ashes attack trotted out since the second Test of the 1972 series at Lord's.

That was when England's veteran skipper and left-arm spinner Ray Illingworth commanded a bowling outfit that included fellow 40-year-old Basil d'Oliveira, seamer John Price (34) and another spinner Norman Gifford (32) as well as 'young' quick John Snow (31) and rookie allrounder Tony Greig (25).

As it stands, Anderson – who turns 41 on the penultimate day of the scheduled fifth Test – will likely become the oldest man to open the bowling in an Ashes Test since George Geary (at 40 years, 351 days) at Trent Bridge in 1934.

And he will be the first specialist bowler in his 40s to play an Ashes Test since England off-spinner John Emburey in the fifth Test of 1993, also at Edgbaston.

"When I started (in 2002) everyone just did the gym – batters and bowlers all did the same thing," Anderson recently told 'The Sunday Times Magazine' in the UK.

"But in the past ten, fifteen years it has developed not just to the specifics of bowlers, but the specifics for each individual."

Boland reveals bowling plans, chances of playing Ashes opener

Given Broad and Moeen will celebrate birthdays before this five-Test campaign is completed, England might have been competing for the title of oldest average age of an Ashes team – which stands at 36 years, 306 days for England's XI at the SCG in 1921 – but for their fresh-faced top-order.

The presence of opener Zak Crawley, number three Ollie Pope (both 25) and batting wunderkind Harry Brook (24) significantly reduces the average age of Stokes's team which, at around 30 years six months, is on average younger than the line-up Australia will field by a year.

The final aggregate age of Australia's playing XI will depend on whether selectors opt for 34-year-old Boland ahead of either Starc (33) or Hazlewood (32), with Cummins yesterday declining to comment when asked if Starc was certain to play on a flat, dry pitch that might yield reverse swing.

"We'll see," was Cummins response when asked about Starc, while also indicating it was possible Australia might not finalise their XI until Friday morning's coin toss.

As a fast bowler whose international career might have ended while still a teenager, having suffered a series of serious stress-related fractures from the time he made his Test debut as an 18-year-old in 2011, Cummins understands better than most the challenge longevity presents for his profession.

However, he doesn't believe there exists one all-encompassing reason to explain why the first Ashes Test of 2023 will feature an array of quicks all of whom, with the exception of Robinson, are on the far-side of 30.

"Sports science must play a role, we've seen guys going to their mid-30s," Cummins said yesterday when asked if he held any theories as to why fast bowlers of today are able to enjoy careers many of their predecessors could not have imagined.

"We look back a decade ago to when I had those injuries, a lot of the physios were talking about 'these (injuries) might cost you a few years here, but this means when you get to 30 your career isn't over'.

"Maybe schedule-wise we're managing fast bowlers a bit better than we have in the past.

"And maybe we're just blessed at the moment that we've got some really good Test bowlers who are still hanging around in this current era."

But one question on which Cummins holds much clearer views is the likelihood he will still be charging in for Australia when the team returns to England for that newly scheduled series in 2031.

"That would make me 38," he said, having completed some quick mental arithmetic.

"I wouldn't bet on it."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood