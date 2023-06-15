Men's Ashes 2023

Bowling golden oldies eye another Ashes summer

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins looks at the seemingly ageless pace-bowling attacks and ponders just how long his own career might continue

Andrew Ramsey in Birmingham

15 June 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo