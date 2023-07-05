Cummins stands his ground amid stumping storm

Cummins reiterates stumping stance, offers clues to XI

Amid all the pontificating and pearl-clutching about Jonny Bairstow being given out stumped because he was beyond his crease and the ball live when bails were removed, there has emerged a central theme that Pat Cummins might rethink his actions given time to reflect.

But with more than 48 hours elapsed since the seemingly straightforward decision was made, granting Cummins sufficient time to ponder if perhaps he should have withdrawn the appeal that brought Bairstow's wicket, the Australia captain remains adamant he would not change a thing.

Furthermore, in addition to reiterating his surprise that such a rudimentary action has unleashed such an over-the-top reaction, Cummins has shed light on how a similar incident might be viewed if one of his players was caught similarly unawares.

"For what I think is a pretty common, non-event it does seem like everyone has a pretty strong opinion about it," Cummins said today about the Bairstow dismissal that continues to monopolise headlines ahead of the third Test starring at Headingley tomorrow.

"I'm a bit surprised about how big it's been but that's the Ashes, the littlest thing tends to be a moment where everyone likes to show their patriotism.

"I don't think a conversation about the spirit of cricket even comes into a dismissal like that.

"It was plain and simple a stumping.

"Everyone that has played cricket and knows cricket, you just see it as that, end of story.

"I don't think there's any discussion, it's out.

"If the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn't be looking at the opposition, I'd probably be looking at our own batter and would be thinking it's pretty silly."

It's the opacity with which some of the cascading and conspiratorial arguments have become clouded that has Cummins genuinely scratching his head.

Accepting the decision ultimately enforced by third umpire Marais Erasmus at Lord's was correct under law but somehow contravened the nebulous 'spirit of cricket' has been extrapolated by some on the fringe to suggest Australia were somehow engaged in cheating.

While Cummins agrees with his England counterpart Joe Root that everyone is entitled an opinion, he shrugs off comparisons with previous controversies to engulf the Australia men's team noting "there's been calls going back to (the 1981) underarm which I don't think any of our players were in".

"So I don't really buy into that too much," he added.

But he also understands Ashes series generate a level of scrutiny and sensationalism not seen in most other bilateral Test campaigns and noted that, prior to last Sunday's flashpoint, the current contest had seemed unusually relaxed.

Cummins was asked if the heat and noise accompanying the events of Sunday afternoon was perhaps a ploy to draw attention from the reality that England's much-celebrated 'Bazball' philosophy of unbridled aggression had fallen short in consecutive Tests.

"Potentially, I've got no idea," he said, indicating that was a question for his opponents to answer.

"I know what our team does, and that is we concentrate on ourselves.

"When we haven't been playing up to scratch, we look pretty deeply at what we are doing and try to make amends.

"We don't apportion blame to conditions or opposition or anything else going on.

"I'm really proud of how our boys have conducted themselves this tour, especially on that day five (at Lord's).

"I thought the way they maintained respect for the opposition, the umpires, and the crowd, their dignity was first-class.

"We've had an amazing tour so far, there's so much that this group should be really proud of.

"I think when we look forward to this game (at Headingley), that will be the message I'll be giving.

"That's where our thoughts will be placed, as opposed to this outside noise that has nothing to do with cricket."

But while the focus of Australia and their skipper remains squarely on the cricket, Cummins knows the responses likely to flow from the notoriously volatile Headingley crowd will challenge their inscrutability.

With local lad Bairstow a central character in this vaudevillian pantomime, Cummins laughed off suggestions he might also try and cloak himself in some sort of Yorkshire pedigree given his wife, Becky, hails from Harrogate, 30km up the A61 from Leeds.

Most of his team are also well aware of the groundswell that can emanate from the crowd's febrile western terrace given they were exposed to a full day of it four years ago when current England captain Ben Stokes played an even more profound innings than last Sunday's effort.

"I'm expecting the crowd to be pretty hostile, but I think that'd be the case no matter what happened," Cummins said.

"People pay for their tickets, they can turn up … whilst I hope that I would never go to a sporting event and try to abuse players, some people do.

"I'm sure it'll be a pretty fiery week from the crowd, but again, we're on the field.

"The crowd really doesn't affect what we're trying to do."

He was quick to point out it's not only in England that fans over-exercise their right to barrack by aiming invective at players, an observation made by Stokes in the aftermath of the shameful carry on exhibited by MCC members at the Long Room at Lord's last Sunday.

"In Australia, we're as guilty as anyone a lot of the time," Cummins said. "If you're going to play professional sport, unfortunately, that's one of the things that you're going to have to deal with.

"It's nothing new.

"I think you could talk about (it) till the cows come home, but I doubt it's gonna make much of a difference."

He was, however, taken aback by the reaction of England coach Brendon McCullum following his team's loss at Lord's which leaves them facing a task achieved just once over 146 years of Ashes history (by Australia in 1936-37) – to lose the first two Tests then recover to win the urn.

The former New Zealand captain, who also coached Cummins at Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, claimed he didn't foresee the rival Ashes teams catching up for a beer "anytime soon" given events of last Sunday.

"I've got no problems at all with 'Baz' (McCullum)," Cummins said. "I know how much he loves a beer, so that was surprising."

