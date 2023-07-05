Men's Ashes 2023

Cummins stands his ground amid stumping storm

Australia's skipper insists had it been one of his batter's dismissed in the manner Bairstow was at Lord's, the post-match questions would have been directed inward

Andrew Ramsey in Leeds

5 July 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo