ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Two years of dominance something to savour: Cummins

Australia captain reflects on an impressive success and says his group will allow themselves to enjoy the moment before switching focus to Friday's first Ashes Test

Andrew Ramsey at The Oval

12 June 2023, 07:01 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo