Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Bump it up: Aussies keep focus during pandemic

Handshakes are out and fist bumps are in, but otherwise Pat Cummins says Australia are going about business as usual during NZ ODIs

Sam Ferris at the SCG

14 March 2020, 11:06 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo