Don't burn out 'vulnerable' Green, Cummins warns

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is pleading with cricket hierarchy to not burn out "vulnerable" allrounder Cameron Green.

Cummins says managing Green's workloads will be paramount in the 23-year-old fulfilling his massive potential.

"Even the last couple of summers, it's one of my first kind of thoughts whenever I bowl him is: we don't want to burn him, he's young, he's vulnerable," Cummins told reporters on Friday.

Cummins, because of injury, took six years between Test matches one and two.

"I have been on that side," he said.

"It has been a real huge win for from the medical side of things to have him (Green) play as much cricket as he has over the last couple of years.

"And fortunately he can fall back on his batting even if he's not bowling heaps.

"Now he's in and around three formats, it becomes even more important.

"He is someone who loves playing so even when he goes back to WA we have got to manage that because we have got 15 Test matches in the next six months plus World Cups and lots of cricket."

Green took the Twenty20 opening batting slot with aplomb in the recent series against India but isn't among Australia's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in November.

Cricket Australia have reportedly offered players including Cummins extended contracts to keep them out of the IPL.

Green looms as a multi-million IPL dollar selection if he nominates.

"It's one of those ones: you can't really blame anyone for going in, he is going to have huge demand on him wherever he plays," Cummins said.

"So it's a decision for him to make. There's lots of cricket around."

Meanwhile, Australia's veteran women's star Ellyse Perry has hosed down suggestions she could replace Meg Lanning as captain.

Vice-captain Rachael Haynes has also retired, leaving the Australians with leadership positions to fill.

Lanning has taken an indefinite break from cricket but Perry said her focus was on returning to allrounder status, not the captaincy.

"I feel really uncomfortable considering something like that," Perry told reporters on Friday.

"If Meg is not back for our next series, we have got some really wonderful young leaders coming through and some experienced leaders too.

"We have got some options there, but first and foremost it's very much our thoughts and support is with Meg."

Perry has been playing as a batter only because of a back injury but returned to bowling last weekend.