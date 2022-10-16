ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Cummins to rule by committee if handed ODI job

The Test skipper remained coy about adding the ODI role to his CV, but said a busy schedule to come meant it was “not realistic” to play every game

Louis Cameron in Brisbane

16 October 2022, 07:20 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo