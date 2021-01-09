Home truths push Aussies to memorable fielding high

Unbelievable! Hazlewood brilliance runs out Vihari

Paceman Pat Cummins has revealed some honest discussions around a substandard catching effort in the second Test was the catalyst for one of the finest fielding displays by an Australia side in recent times against India in Sydney.

After six dropped catches played no small part in their defeat in Melbourne, Tim Paine's team has returned to its clinical best at the SCG.

All 10 wickets: Stunning run outs from Aussie fielders

Following on from sharp catches by Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green on the second afternoon, and amid a suffocating performance from the bowling group, Australia's fielding was decisive in shaping the direction of this third Vodafone Test on day three.

The highlight of the day came from the fleet-footed Hazlewood. Standing at mid off to Nathan Lyon, the rangy quick was on high alert when India's No5 Hanuma Vihari attempted a quick single.

Hazlewood scampered to his right, then collected and released the ball in one motion, knocking down the stumps and catching Vihari short.

QUICK SINGLE Labuschagne, Smith push Australia into strong position

From that point India lost their final seven wickets for 102 runs, and for just the seventh time in India's Test history, three batsmen were run out in the same innings (India won none of those previous six matches); after Hazlewood's spectacular work, Cummins ran out Ravichandran Ashwin, and Marnus Labuschagne threw down the stumps of Jasprit Bumrah.

At the close of play, Cummins admitted the sub-standard performance in Melbourne had forced extra work on the basics in the nine days between Tests.

"The MCG fielding efforts were spoken about quite a lot and in between Tests we did quite a bit of work on it," he said. "And not only the run-outs – I thought the attitude was fantastic.

"You had everybody diving around in the outfield, and 'Wadey' (Matthew Wade) and Marnus (Labuschagne) taking balls on the body in close, so a really good team effort today."

Marnus magic! Awesome Aussies fielding continues

Speaking with cricket.com.au, a delighted Hazlewood joked that his inspiration had come from fellow Fast Bowlers Cartel member Cummins.

"I've been taking tips from Patty (Cummins) the last couple of years since that one in Adelaide that everyone knows about, so I thought I'd have a crack today," he grinned.

"You practice all the time, and do the right things at training, and then it's just reflexes and second nature around the field."

As for the obvious question of who did it better? Well Hazlewood allowed his colleague to answer.

"(Cummins) reckons he had one stump to aim at and I had three," he added, "so he reckons his was better."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Thangarasu Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT