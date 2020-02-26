South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Australia's marathon man embraces white-ball focus

Star quick Pat Cummins continues to shoulder a heavy workload as Australia prepare for a busy year of limited-overs cricket

Martin Smith in Cape Town

26 February 2020, 08:14 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo