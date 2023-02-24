India v Australia Tests - Men

Cummins to remain home, Smith to skipper third Test

The family emergency that saw Pat Cummins dash back to Australia after the second Test will see the fast bowler remain at home for next week's third match

Louis Cameron in Delhi

24 February 2023, 04:45 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

