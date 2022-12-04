Cummins confident he'll be fit for Adelaide Test

Cummins 'would have bowled' if match got tighter

Pat Cummins concedes that, under normal circumstances, he would be easing into this week's second NRMA Insurance Test against the West Indies in Adelaide given the three-day turnaround between matches.

But thanks to the "small strain" he suffered to his right thigh while bowling on day three of the first Test – which Australia wrapped up by 164 runs earlier today – circumstances have become anything but routine.

For a start, Cummins was unable to contribute during the West Indies second innings in which the visitors hung on for nearly 111 of the minimum 154 overs they needed to survive to force an unlikely draw, and he spent a majority of those on the field in the unfamiliar role as non-bowling skipper.

"I could focus more on field placements, giving different options to the bowlers without having to think of how I slotted myself into bowling," Cummins said after the game, with Australia having retained the Frank Worrell Trophy ahead of the series finale in Adelaide starting Thursday.

"So it was a little bit different.

"I quite enjoyed it to be honest, but I much prefer bowling."

Another shift in preparation is the switch from red-ball cricket at the Perth Stadium to a pink-ball Test under floodlights in Adelaide, the first day-night match Australia has played since last summer's Ashes series.

That's unlikely to present as much of a culture shock as it will for the West Indies, whose most recent pink-ball Test experience came in June 2018 (against Sri Lanka in Barbados), also noting they've lost all three of their day-night outings since their first in 2016.

The pink ball factor could potentially influence the decision by Australia's national selection panel - to be announced Monday – of additions to the 13-player Test squad to cover the potential of Cummins missing through injury, and others being spelled due to workload issues.

While incumbent squad member Scott Boland would likely be elevated should Cummins be ruled out, the bowlers deployed in last month's Prime Minister's XI pink-ball fixture in Canberra – Queenslanders Michael Neser and Mark Steketee, as well as WA's Joel Paris – could be in line for a call-up.

New South Wales allrounder Sean Abbott is also expected to figure in that discussion, given he was initially named in the PM's XI but missed the game having been added to Australia's squad for the Dettol ODI Series against England as a replacement for injured Glenn Maxwell.

"We're just working through now whether we bring in a couple of other people just as cover over the next couple of days," said Cummins, who rated his chances of being fit for the second Test as "pretty good".

"It's just a small strain, so normally about a one-weeker but if you bowl make it worse it can make it longer.

"I don't really want to turn a one-week injury into a three or four-week injury, and potentially miss the (Test) summer.

"So we'll weigh all that up.

"I felt pretty comfortable out there, so give it a few days and it already feels pretty good.

"The physio might be less optimistic, but I think I'll be fine."

However, if evidence was needed that circumstances heading into the Adelaide Test – which will be immediately followed by the three-match NRMA Insurance Series against South Africa starting in Brisbane – are atypical, it was the sight of Cummins in the field late today.

The 29-year-old moved gingerly to his right to notionally intercept a sweetly struck drive by West Indian all-rounder Roston Chase but, in not being able to bend down to stop the ball, he was then compelled to jog gently in pursuit before making a belated lunge to prevent it crossing the boundary rope.

Cummins laughed off the incident post-game, claiming his desultory effort was the result of not wanting to exert his injured thigh rather than not being able to, a moment that might have been less humorous had the West Indies victory target been a couple of hundred runs skinnier.

But he concedes he'll need to undergo a more rigorous training program in the lead-up to Adelaide than would normally be the case for matches in such close proximity.

And one that will differ significantly from fellow quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who carried a bigger workload in Perth due to their captain's absence from the bowling crease.

"I guess I'd have (normally had) a similar prep to Joshy and Starcy, which would maybe be a light bowl the day before (the second Test)," Cummins said tonight.

"Now might be a bit different. I've got to probably prove myself and have at least one bowl.

"Every Test match is always slightly different prep, so I'm not too bothered.

"But hopefully I pass the fitness test and I'm good to go."

To add a final unprecedented element to the planning, Cummins is also acutely aware of recent precedent in that he missed last summer's day-night Ashes Test in Adelaide – which would have been the second of his fresh leadership tenure – after getting caught up in a COVID-19 scare.

While noting any decision regarding his availability for this year's day-nighter will be made in consultation with team medical staff, Cummins is also conscious of his pre-eminent role even though former skipper Steve Smith stands ready to step up as vice-captain.

"I think it's a balance," Cummins said of the temptation to play because of his captaincy responsibilities when prudent management might otherwise suggest he remains on the sidelines.

"I think it does add a little bit of 'I've got five Tests (this summer) and I want to make sure I'm available for all five'.

"It's always like that – a lot of the Test matches you leave absolutely nothing left in the tank.

"But I think it's maybe me getting a bit older as well."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 164 runs

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

