Cummins on cusp of rare achievement

Today it felt like it all came together: Cummins

Pat Cummins believes he is close to the peak of his powers, as the No.1 Test bowler closes in on what will be the best year from a fast bowler in a decade.

Cummins looks certain to become the first paceman since 2009 to take 100 international wickets across all formats in a calendar year, with his near-flawless first-innings performance against New Zealand at the MCG taking his tally to 99.

Australia's vice-captain hardly bowled a bad ball on the way to returning figures of 5-28 off 17 immaculate overs to help roll the Black Caps for their lowest-ever first-innings total in Australia.

"I've had a pretty good run lately so I can't see it getting too much better than what the last few years have been, but hopefully I can maintain that level," Cummins said at stumps on day three with his side holding a monster 456-run lead.

"I feel like I'm always working on things, always trying to get better, whether it's trying to get my seam a bit better or trying to swing it a bit more, (or) trying to maintain pace.

"It's a constant battle of staying on top of plenty of things."

One more scalp in the Kiwis' second innings will see him become the first quick since Mitchell Johnson to notch a ton of international wickets in a single year – a feat first achieved by Cummins' long-time mentor, Dennis Lillee, in 1981.

That trio would form a star-studded club of only six Australians to have done it, with Shane Warne (in 1994 and 1999), Glenn McGrath (1999 and 2005) and Brett Lee (2005) the others.

Awarded the Allan Border Medal for the first time in February this year, Cummins has ascended even greater heights since.

The crowning moment in Cummins' year was Australia's retention of the Ashes abroad for the first time since 2001.

A semi-final finish at the World Cup, as well as away limited-overs series victories over India and home Test and T20 series wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan also marked a successful 12-month period.

"The stats keep coming up on the TV for the past year," said Cummins. "Those Tests (last summer) feel so long ago, even the Ashes feel a long time ago so I'm not really focused too much on the past."

The 26-year-old has become indispensable to Australia in all formats, but only in Test cricket can his current mastery be fully appreciated.

Four of his five victims on day two and three of the second Tet succumbed to catches behind the stumps, including the wicket of determined opener Tom Latham (50) whose edge to keeper Tim Paine drew a gleeful reaction from the Australians.

He also snagged his first lbw (Henry Nicholls for a golden duck) since last year's South Africa tour.

Teammate Nathan Lyon remains in awe of Cummins, who sits atop the ICC's Test bowling rankings and fifth on the ODI standings.

"Pat Cummins showed why he was the number one bowler in the world," Lyon told cricket.com.au.

"No matter where you go in the world, he rolls up his sleeves and does the hard yards.

"He's got so much skill, it's not funny. He's the best in the world and we all know that, it's just a privilege to play alongside him.

"I walked up to Mitchell Starc in the field and said, 'you don't understand how lucky I am to be part of this bowling attack'. It's pretty special.

"In my eyes it is the best bowling attack in the world and I think the quality of our fast bowlers is exceptional."

