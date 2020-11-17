Paine revives hunger as Cummins develops leadership

Pat Cummins enjoyed picking the brains of fellow leaders during his Indian Premier League stint, but the superstar paceman remains coy about the prospect of leading Australia's Test side.

Cummins and Travis Head both served as vice-captains during the previous summer.

Selectors have opted to stick with Cummins as Tim Paine's sole understudy throughout Australia's Vodafone Test series against India, meaning he is now one injury away from donning the blazer.

"Haven't really (thought about that). Maybe once I get into Test camp I'll get my head around it a bit more," Cummins said.

"But I still see my job as helping Painey out in that Test side as much as I can.

"Being vice-captain for the last 18 months or so, of course you think about the game a bit more when you're out there.

"Just trying to make sure I'm always trying to learn what it takes to be a captain in case it ever comes up."

Cummins' comments came as Paine revealed his early taste of life after cricket last summer only made him hungrier to continue playing for as long as he can.

Paine did some commentary work for Channel Seven during the KFC BBL last season having given up the T20 format to focus on his duties in red-ball cricket for the national team.

But having signed a new contract to return to the Big Bash this summer with the Hobart Hurricanes, Paine said his time in the commentary box made him realise what he was missing.

"I missed white-ball cricket, I enjoyed my commentary but I missed being around the team and around my mates," Paine said.

"For me I can go to commentary in three or four years' time if need be, but for me at the moment I just want to play as much cricket as I can while I still can and thankfully, I'm fit enough to be still going. I can't wait to be back in the purple and back around white-ball cricket.

"It was probably at the end of last year I had a chat to my manager when the Hurricanes were playing finals and I was there commentating and while I enjoyed the stint and it's something I'll probably look to do when I finish, but I miss the competitiveness, I miss being around the team and didn't enjoy being on the outside of it. I wanted to get back inside the tent."

Cummins is quarantining in Sydney, having departed Dubai last week alongside India's squad and other Australian IPL players.

The 27-year-old played under the captaincy of England skipper Eoin Morgan at Kolkata Knight Riders, while he was coached by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

"Just about everyone you come across, whether it's ex-players or some of the really good players you're lucky to play with in the IPL, have been part of really good sides and had some leadership roles," Cummins said.

"Everyone has their own style and the way they go about it.

"So it's great to hear what has worked for them ... most of the problems and opportunities are all the same, just maybe in a slightly different setting."

Cummins has long been touted as Australia's next captain in all formats by Michael Clarke.

The common counterargument cited to his potential elevation relates to doubts as to whether a fast bowler could juggle the added tactical responsibility during long days in the field.

"I haven't had too much experience," Cummins said.

"I can't say it's easy or it's really hard.

"But until you actually have a crack at it you might not know."

Australia's ODI series against India starts on November 27.